Lawmaker calls for rationalization of payment methods at parking lots

Payment methods at local public car parks should be overhauled to eradicate confusion and expedite flow, lawmaker Che Sai Wang proposed in his latest written inquiry.

The lawmaker stated that many residents have reached out to his office, complaining about the inconsistent combinations of payment methods available at parking lots. For example, he pointed out, certain parking lots only accept cash and Macau Pass, while some others accept MPay but not Macau Pass, although both products are from the same company.

The situation can be even more confusing, as Che pointed out, as other parking lots accept entry and exit by license plate scanning, but payment must be made by specific collaborator platforms.

Che commented that the situation would cause congestion at entrances and exits because not all drivers are users of all payment methods and familiar with the operator-collaborator match of each parking lot.

“When such congestions occur during peak hours, it will be even more time-wasting,” Che emphasized in his inquiry. In addition, car congestion at entrances or exits of parking lots also poses environmental concerns because cars are either wasting energy or emitting exhaust gas, which is antithetical to the government’s ecological policy to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

In his inquiry, he also discussed the lack of use of parking lots, especially during the small hours. He cited transport officials as saying that parking lots are mostly underused, although there are sufficient spaces.

With those said, the lawmaker asked whether the government would plan to merge all payment methods at local public parking lots, so that drivers could enjoy the freedom to opt for the methods they favor and to achieve greater convenience.

In addition, he asked whether the government would provide price incentives to attract drivers to park their cars in parking lots instead of on the streets.