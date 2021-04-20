Lawmaker calls for timeline for capping resort TNRs

In his recent written inquiry, lawmaker Ng Kuok Cheong requested that the government to ask gambling concessionaires to reduce non-resident workforce to below 20% within an institutionalized period. Ng explained that currently Macau still retains a non-resident workforce of more than 170,000 people. However, a significant number of local laborers are either unemployed or forced to furlough. He describes further acceptance of a resident workforce as reasonable and practical.

Girl injured by falling from chimney while playing

A nine-year-old girl was injured when she fell from a concrete chimney while playing with another girl at the rooftop level of a residential building near Praça de Ponte e Horta on Sunday. The girl sustained bruises on her head and face. According to the Fire Services Bureau, she was conscious when sent to the Kiang Wu Hospital and was accompanied by her family members.