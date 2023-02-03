Lawmaker confident casinos will entice foreign tourists

A mid the government’s desire for more overseas tourists, the tourism sector lawmaker Cheung Kin Chun is confident about non-gambling elements proposed by casino operators.

Previously, the Chief Executive urged the tourism industry to shift their focus from the mainland and strive to attract more overseas tourists to Macau.

Speaking to the Times on the sidelines of a recent parliamentary event, Cheung explained that Macau has a “good foundation” in tourism software and hardware as well as friendliness, while describing Macau as a world tourism destination.

Moreover, the historic backgrounds of the city will also be appealing to long-haul tourists. Major events in sports and business will also help attract tourists from abroad, the lawmaker added.

The lawmaker is also confident that future regional integration and development will improve the local tourism market. For example, he said, tourists will find it appealing to make three stops – the mainland, Macau and Hong Kong – in a single trip.

In fact, he added, Macau-Hong Kong regional tourism dynamics have always existed. Many foreign tourists did travel to Hong Kong while making a stop in Macau.

The tourism trade will also visit Hong Kong to negotiate details.

Cheung also revealed that local airlines are very eager to launch more overseas routes to attract tourists. AL