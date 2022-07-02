Lawmaker hopes for clear criteria for business resumption

The criteria for the reopening of businesses should be clarified, to give business owners and operators a clearer idea, lawmaker Leong Sun Iok has said.

After entering the “consolidation period”, in addition to industries for essential services, the government has also allowed some other industries to resume limited operations under SARS-CoV-2 prevention guidelines.

In contrast, there are still some industries in the market that meet the conditions for resumption but which have not been permitted to resume operations. Speaking to local Chinese media Macao Daily News, Leong expressed his hopes that the government could make detailed assessments so that businesses can resume operations in an orderly manner, while complying with disease prevention, so as to minimize the impact on employers and employees.

The lawmaker revealed that requests and enquiries have recently been received concerning the resumption schedule for beauty parlors, barber shops and hair salons located in shopping malls, private tuition and education centers, restaurants, and interior decoration projects, among other industries.

Leong said that operators of these industries hoped they could resume operations while complying with health guidelines. In addition, it was pointed out that some of these industries, such as private tuition and education centers, were always the first to be suspended and the last to resume normal operation.

Meanwhile, some operators of barber shops and hair salons located in shopping malls pointed out that malls have not been crowded lately. They are also equipped with individual air-conditioning systems with ventilation ensured. As such, these operators do not anticipate that their reopening will be risky.

In contrast, the government has allowed all local casinos to resume operations, claiming that ventilation is guaranteed. At the same time, shopping malls located within the same resort complex with a casino were not allowed to reopen fully.