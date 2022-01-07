Lawmaker questions the need for Macau Pass ID registration

Lawmaker Che Sai Wang questioned the need for the government to require owners of Macau Pass to register their card in order to receive discounted bus fares “on disease control grounds”, noting that buses have now posted footprint registration QR codes. These codes and the unique serial number of the card are sufficient to track down any passenger. Moreover, given the use of surveillance cameras to monitor the city – including on buses – Che questioned the need to collect an abundance of personal data. He also criticized the government for not adequately explaining to the public how personal privacy will be maintained.

Melco to offer one month bonus to employees

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Melco) has announced that a one month discretionary bonus will be paid to all eligible non-management employees before Chinese New Year. Lawrence Ho, chairman and CEO of Melco, said: “The special payment of this discretionary bonus is to recognize the dedication, loyalty and hard work of our eligible non-management colleagues. We are thankful for the efforts of all colleagues in maintaining Melco’s service excellence as we continue to adapt to changes together.” The other five gaming operators have also recently announced bonuses to their staff.

IFTM opens exam registration

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies’ (IFTM) Bachelor’s Degree Programmes (English Medium) are now open for applications from now until January 19. The admissions are for: Bachelor’s Degree Programmes in Cultural and Heritage Management, Culinary Arts Management, Hotel Management, Tourism Event Management, Tourism Business Management, and Tourism Retail and Marketing Management. According to a statement, eligible new students may receive full tuition fee waiver scholarships. In addition to the Joint Admission Examination (JAE), IFTM also offers other admission channels.