Lawmaker urges temporary visa extension for non-local workers

Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng is calling on the local government to consider benevolent measures for non-local workers who face problems with their visas and lodging.

The lawmaker hopes that the local government will extend visa permits for some of the non-local workers whose visas have expired, or arrange accommodation for them while they remain in the city unemployed.

Currently, Macau’s immigration policies do not restrict non-local workers from leaving the territory. However, both mainland China and countries that neighbor Macau have implemented strict entry policies due to the spread of Covid-19, making it difficult for Macau’s non-local workers to return to their home countries.

In February, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong said that the local government cares about non-local workers’ accommodation in Macau. The secretary urged employment associations and employers to arrange proper shelter for non-local workers.

Separately, the Women’s General Association of Macau hopes that the local government can escalate promotional campaigns aimed at non-local workers regarding Macau’s law, with campaigns made available in multiple languages.

The Think Tank of United Citizens wants the local government to further contact property management organizations in Macau because a large number of non-local workers are living in the local community. The association believes that the local government should communicate more with foreign groups in order to comprehend and collect more accurate statistics relating to the nationality and employment types of foreign workers, and also that it should explain the details of Macau’s law to such workers. JZ