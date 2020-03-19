Lawmaker wants update on work instructions for extreme weather events

Lawmaker Ella Lei wrote an interpellation to the local government asking about the progress of regulations on work instructions during extreme weather.

She posed the question because the rainstorm and typhoon season is approaching.

The lawmaker urges the city’s employees and employers to discuss and update the instructions before this year’s typhoon season arrives.

In the past, the local community has complained about chaos caused by the city’s education authority and weather authority.

Lei requested that the local government improve administrative efficiency and avoid making workers rush to offices during extreme weather while the roads are congested.

In September 2018, the former director of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), Tam Vai Man, who was and still is the director of Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), left the position and was replaced by the SMG deputy director at the time, Tang Iu Man. Leong Weng Kun then became the acting deputy director of SMG.

According to a dispatch published yesterday in the government’s Official Gazette, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works has appointed Leong as the SMG director for one year. Tang has been appointed as deputy director.

In August 2017, Typhoon Hato killed 10 people in Macau. Former SMG head Fong Soi Kun was held accountable for complacency. The SAR government also suspended Fong’s pension for a period of four years. Since Fong’s departure from his position, the local government has appointed several different people to head the weather bureau. JZ