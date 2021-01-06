Lawmakers’ agenda

Monitoring of public assets: Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng has written an interpellation to the government asking about department coordination for the monitoring of public assets.

In March, the Commission of Audit (CA) issued a report that followed up on audit work in recent years. The department pointed out that some government departments had not attached importance to the results.

In her interpellation, Wong says that she has always urged local government to set up a follow-up mechanism in regard to problems revealed by the CA and the Commission Against Corruption.

“How can all departments effectively coordinate in terms of monitoring over public asset works since the government already established a public asset office back in 2019 to watch over the matter?” Wong asked. “When will the government finish the amendment of the regime concerning the leaders’ responsibilities?”

Monetary deposits for recycling plastic containers: A lawmaker representing the labor sector, Lei Chan U, has recently called for the city to adopt a monetary deposit mechanism for plastic, glass or metal drink containers.

Citing examples from European countries such as Germany, Denmark and Norway, the lawmaker foresees the deposit mechanism as advantageous for further developing Macau’s resource recycling capacity.

He pointed out that in these three countries the majority of prepacked drinks sold bear a recycle mark. When purchased, these drinks carry a deposit proportionate to their volume.

After finishing the drinks, users can either dispose of the containers directly without getting the deposit back, or insert the containers into depository kiosks, where they will get the deposits back in the form of cash coupons. They can then use the coupons to make further purchases.

As a result, the lawmaker asked if the government will refer to foreign experience on the monetary deposit mechanism and implement a similar practice in Macau.