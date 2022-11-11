Lawmakers inquire about Health Code breakdown

Several lawmakers at yesterday’s Legislative Assembly asked the government about the malfunction of the local health code system that occurred on at least two separate occasions Wednesday and that disrupted several services and border crossings.

The lawmakers wanted to know how it was possible for such failures and malfunctions to still be happening when the government had guaranteed on previous occasions that it had established a backup system to prevent recurrence of the problem.

In response to the population’s doubts and anticipating the lawmakers’ inquiries, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, said yesterday the government had ordered an inquiry and a thorough report from the management of the health code system, identifying the causes of the breakdown and how to effectively prevent it.

Ella Lei and Lei Leong Wong were two lawmakers who delivered spoken inquiries solely on the topic, although the matter was also mentioned by others who addressed matters related to economic recovery, tourism, and border crossings.

Ao Ieong’s comments were made on the sidelines of the Pai San (blessing) ceremony for the 69th Macau Grand Prix earlier in the day. She also said the results of such an inquiry and report should be known within this week.