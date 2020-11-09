Lawmakers reject trade union law for 12th time

The Legislative Assembly (AL) has rejected, for the 12th time, a trade union law proposed by lawmakers José Pereira Coutinho and Sulu Sou.

During Friday’s AL plenary meeting, lawmaker Coutinho and Sou put a trade union law to the body of legislators, hoping to gain approval.

However, the lawma-

kers still did not approve the law, despite the fact that this is the 12th time that a trade union law has been discussed.

Lawmaker Iau Teng Pio, who voted against the law, said that the establishment of a trade union law must be based on a consensus among members of the public.

Recently, the government announced that it has completed drafting a consultation text regarding a trade union law.

Iau believes that the lawmakers should wait for the government’s trade union law. Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun then voiced his disapproval of Coutinho and Sou’s approach.

“I have been a lawmaker for many years and the trade union law is proposed every year. We also question the government as to why the government does not consult with lawmakers when it establishes a law,” said Mak.

“We are so close, and yet you don’t communicate with us. Macau is a liberal society, so after a democratic discussion, we [have] disapproved this unreasonable law,” Mak said.

This time, seven lawmakers voted in favor of establishing the law, 23 voted against, and two abstained. JZ