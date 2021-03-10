Lawrence Ho: eSports a way to diversify economy

Speaking in his capacity as a Macau member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Melco Resorts & Entertainment CEO Lawrence Ho made four suggestions to develop eSports in Macau, which he believes will help diverse the economy.

Ho thinks that Macau should take the opportunity to develop eSports both upstream and downstream while using its unique advantages. eSports will be able to enrich Macau’s cultural and tourism value, and improve the city’s fame and popularity.

As such, he proposed to the consultative body that eSports in Macau should be included in the master plan of the Greater Bay Area. Therefore, Macau can enjoy the synergies generated by the development of the industry in Guangdong. It will also lead Macau eSports athletes to contribute to the development of the Greater Bay Area.

In addition, he recommends using policy that supports Macau tourism and entertainment enterprises to development the industry. He suggests that the Macau government refer to precedents set in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou to develop eSports with Macau’s unique characteristics.

Additionally, the home-away competition model should be introduced in Macau eSports. Lessons should be taken from traditional sporting competitions, such as renowned basketball and football leagues.

Finally, he suggests the Macau government should encourage higher education institutions to work with global eSports brands to boost the industry’s development. AL