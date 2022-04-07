Lawyer arrested for alleged verbal assault on police officers

The 46-year-old local lawyer is alleged to have insulted police officers and sexually harassed an underage girl, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) said yesterday.

According to the police, the male lawyer allegedly committed a sexual offense on a 14-year-old secondary school student at a club in the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, before verbally abusing police officers called to the scene.

April 3 morning, the lawyer was waiting for a taxi after enjoying a night out at the club in question. It is believed that after seeing the girl the lawyer approached her for a chat, and then proceeded to caress her back, the girl claimed.

Her friends, aged about 18 and 19 years, intervened and had an altercation with the lawyer. The police were then called to the scene to handle the situation.

During the incident, the lawyer reportedly used foul language against the officers. After giving several warnings he was committing a criminal offence, the police officers arrested the man, as he showed no sign of breaking off the alleged verbal assault.

During the interrogation, the lawyer denied committing any sexual offence on the girl, using loss of memory as a defense. However, the lawyer remembered he had a fight with the girl’s friends. AL