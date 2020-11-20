Lawyers Association to elect new board on Dec. 10

The Macau Lawyers Association (AAM) is preparing to run elections on December 10. As on previous occasions, a ticket headed by veteran lawyer Jorge Neto Valente is running in an uncontested election.

The president Neto Valente will thus be restored to the helm of the Association for another two-year term.

In 2018, the board of members, including the president, was elected with a total of 242 votes from the 256 members who cast their vote.

Contrary to what happened two years ago, when the election saw a potential challenger in Sérgio de Almeida Correia, who announced his intention to contest the position, this year no other lawyers have come forward to formally express their intentions of running for the position. Although an initial intention was expressed, Correia never formalized his candidacy, leading Neto Valente to run unopposed. RM