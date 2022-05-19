Lawyer’s Day consultations to include mainland lawyers

This year’s Lawyer’s Day, to be held this weekend, will include mainland lawyers in the free consultation sessions in addition to their 20 local counterparts, the Macau Lawyers’ Association (AAM) announced yesterday.

According to the AAM, the annual free-of-charge legal consultations will include two lawyers from the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, two from Zhuhai and 20 from Macau.

These lawyers will take turns providing professional opinions on enquirers’ legal questions.

The sessions are free and will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 21 and 22 at the Macau Business Tourism Centre at Senado Square.

Promoting this year’s free consultation service, AAM president Jorge Neto Valente emphasized that the service is free to all, on an orderly first-come, first-served basis.

Valente said that residents who are faced with problems related to property purchases or investments in Hengqin, for example, can feel free to approach the two lawyers practicing there for professional legal insights.

The AAM will also host a two-day seminar at Lotus Hall in the World Trade Centre as part of the program for this year’s Lawyer’s Day. The seminar will cover challenges and opportunities amid Macau’s fostering of adequate economic diversification.

The seminars will feature legal professionals from Macau, Lusophone countries, Guangdong province and Hong Kong. Valente revealed that speakers will discuss opportunities for the legal sector in the Belt and Road as well as in Hengqin.

He highlighted the seminar session featuring officials from the Legal Affairs Department and the Financial Services Department in the Hengqin on May 22.

The AAM will, as in previous years, also host a sports day on May 21. Lawyers and other participants will join together for friendly games of basketball, badminton, table tennis and a 5km run.

The Lawyer’s Day opening ceremony will be held at the Grand Lisboa Palace tomorrow evening.