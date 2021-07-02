Leaders from tourism industries positive about summer holiday

Local tourism-related operators are remaining optimistic about the prospects for businesses during this summer holiday, despite two new Covid-19 cases reported in Zhuhai and Zhongshan last week and this week respectively.

Last Friday, president of Sands China Ltd Wilfred Wong told the media that his faith in the group’s business during the summer holiday is steadfast, as he expects the average occupancy rate among the group’s properties to reach 70%.

Following Wong’s comments, several executives from other industries also expressed hope for the peak travel season, despite the mainland’s recent Covid-19 infections.

Director of the United Association of Food and Beverage Merchants of Macau Fong Kin Fu told TDM that the industry’s business has already returned to 50% of pre-pandemic levels, thanks to an increased number of tourist arrivals to Macau in July.

Despite the newly reported cases in neighboring cities, he said that the two municipal governments imposed anti-pandemic measures promptly. The timely measures are believed to provide reassurance to tourists and help sustain travel confidence.

However, director of Macau Hoteliers and Innkeepers Association Lou Chi Leong stated that the city’s average occupancy rate currently stands between 50% and 60%, with some travelers canceling their booking, which is believed to be due to new cases in Zhongshan and Zhuhai. He said the industry practitioners hope the outbreak will subside quickly.

