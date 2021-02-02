Leaders of new gov’t offices sworn in

The restructuring of various government departments were made official as several executives of the city’s new bureaus sworn in yesterday.

Lao Kuan Lai da Luz and Lei Ut Mui yesterday were sworn in as the director and the deputy director of the Directorate of Services respectively, for Government Headquarters Affairs (DSASG).

Upon taking office, Lao and Lei affirmed their allegiance to Macau SAR.

Lao served in the former Government Head Office Auxiliary Bureau for over 10 years, while Lei was the leader of the former Protocol, Public Relations and External Affairs Office from 2012.

Both are on a tenure for one year.

Executive Ho Iat Seng appointed Lao the director on the grounds that Lao is “professionally competent and has the aptitude for the position.”

On the sideline of the oath-taking ceremony, Lao told the media that, “similar to the purpose of the merger of the Protocol, Public Relations and External Affairs Office and the Government Head Office Auxiliary Bureau, [the new department] simplified some works and saved resources in terms of manpower and finance, and we hope to be the most effective by using the least number of resources.”

The former protocol office and the former government head office auxiliary authority had over 360 employees and 50 workers respectively.

Meanwhile, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong U, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, (DSEDJ) Lou Pak Sang.

The new bureau is the outcome of the merger between the former Education and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Higher Education Bureau.

The three deputy directors of the DSEDJ are Kong Chi Meng and Iun Pui Iun, both from the original Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, as well as Teng Sio Hong, who used to be a department head at the former Higher Education Bureau.

The appointments will be for a period of one year.

The local government completed the merger hoping to eradicate redundant departments and functions.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng made clear in his 2020 Policy Address that he would set the restructuring of various government departments into motion from the start of this year.

The move is intended to streamline administrative processes and enhance the government’s departmental structure.

The first in Ho’s shakeup plan was the then Energy Sector Development Office (GDSE), which merged with the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) on January 1.

Yesterday, the Macau Government Tourism Office moved from the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture to the Secretariat for Economy and Finance.

Economic Bureau now has technology development mission

The Economic Bureau became the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) yesterday, acquiring the responsibility of increasing the development of technology in the city. The transformed bureau has two new sections: the Technology Department and the Technology Application and Support Division. The head of the former is Che Weng Keong and the latter is headed by Chan Chou Weng. Julie Zhu, Anthony Lam