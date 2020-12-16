Legal expert urges region to foster creative industries

Macau is well-positioned — from the legal perspective — to develop a sound and dynamic creative economy, but it has to up its game to fuel the development of creative sectors, which contributed only an exiguous portion of the city’s gross domestic product (GDP), said Rostam Josef Neuwirth, Head for Department of Global Legal Studies of the University of Macau.

The city has grappled with a long-term issue of limited economic diversity. It is an issue not only acknowledged by Neuwirth, but also by the SAR government.

In the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2020, the government indicated that the city’s economy had tilted heavily towards the gaming industry, which contributed more than 50% of the city’s GDP at the time. This is in stark contrast to the exhibition, cultural and creative industries that made up less than 1% of the city’s GDP.

Although “economic diversification does not show much progress,” as stated in the document, Neuwirth said that the prospect of Macau’s creative economy is still promising due to its sound legal framework to protect intellectual property.

“I genuinely would say the enforcement of intellectual rights in Macau is sufficient,” Neuwirth told the Times.

Macau is a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO). This means the city observes the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) — that came into force in 1995 and lays down the minimum standards for WTO members to regulate the protection of intellectual property.

The wide-ranging TRIPS agreement governs various forms of intellectual property, including copyright, trademarks, patents and industrial designs.

Against the background of a favorable legal structure, Neuwirth suggests the government step up efforts to carve out more opportunities for the creative sector to grow.

One recommendation of paramount importance was Neuwirth’s suggestion that the government cultivate local talent in creative industries via educational initiatives to “instruct local students here to be creative,” he stressed.

He also suggests the city bring in more creative talent from overseas. “Culture is not a thing you can contain within a border.” He cited the success of Hollywood which has garnered a global following by bringing in international actors.

Earlier in November, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U pledged to revisit and enhance the development of Macau’s cultural industry. The authorities will also host the first award to honor quality enterprises in the creative industry and introduce measures to support the local film industry. Staff Reporter