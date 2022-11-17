Leong aiming ‘hat-trick’ on home turf

With the hard task of replacing the most emblematic race of Macau – the Formula 3 – the Formula 4 (F4) race is making its third consecutive appearance in the Grand Prix program this year.

In the two previous editions, Macau’s Charles Leong has shown complete dominance with two wins in two races.

This year, Leong returns once more to the Guia circuit and to the F4 single-seater, aiming for nothing less than a “hat-trick” and a chance to cast a longer shadow in the gallery of the champions at the local GP.

To the Times Leong admitted exactly this, noting that although he has not raced at the 2022 Chinese F4 Championship he thinks that his experience and knowledge of both the car and the circuit will continue to give him the upper hand.

Like Leong, another local racer, Andy Chang, is also returning to the race. Chang, who was runner up to Leong in both editions of the F4 race, will certainly aim to do the same or better this year if an opportunity presents itself.

The same goes for third place finisher back in 2020 and 2021, Li Si Seng, who is also returning to the streets of Macau with the aim of continuing his podium finishing-stint.

While the line-up, at least in theory, seems to be fitting perfectly into place, other names might turn the tables if they are given a chance to do so. All eyes are out for car number 32, driven by Cheong Chi Hou. Although it is Cheong’s debut at the Guia circuit, his long background as a local karting master surely suggests that Cheong has enough talent to battle with more experienced racers if all goes well during the Free Practice sessions 1 and 2 that are taking place today.

Another name which might surprise in Guia is Gerrard Xie, the Hong Kong racer who has also had a long and fruitful career in karting and has so far scored seven wins in eight races in the Chinese F4 Championship. Comfortably leading this championship, Xie will not want to waste this opportunity to follow the Guia masters. He will aim to learn as much as possible in the opening days of the event to have a chance of contending for a potential podium on Race 1 (8 laps) on Saturday afternoon and the main race (12 laps) on Sunday, in the last race of this year’s GP.

China’s Jing Ze Feng, who last year stood just outside the podium and who has since been gaining valuable experience, is also returning to Macau with the hope of improving his position.

The Sands China F4 Grand Prix will be out on the track every day of the four-day event, promising to thrill spectators hoping to see a Macau flag on the top level of the podium.