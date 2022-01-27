Leong Wai Man to serve as IC president from Feb. 1

The SAR government has appointed Leong Wai Man as president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) for a term of one year, according to the Official Gazette yesterday.

Leong “is appointed, on a service commission (…), to exercise the position of president of the IC, for a period of one year, from February 1, 2022,” the announcement read.

Leong has been the vice president of the IC since 2018

In a reply to the Times last week, the IC confirmed that the vice president of the IC, Leong, is now acting president following the appointment of former IC president Mok Ian Ian as chairman of the Macao Science Center, S.A. (MSC).

The announcement of Mok’s transfer came unexpectedly last week as her appointment at the IC was originally until February 2023. Mok’s appointment to the MSC took effect last Wednesday.

Mok was proposed for the position by Alexis Tam Chon Weng, former Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture back in 2018.

She replaced Cecilia Tse who had resigned only two months after her appointment due to health reasons. LV