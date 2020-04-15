Letter to the Editor | Expired BIR: ‘We were not entitled to the various government subsidies granted’

Dear Editor,

We are Macau non-permanent residents who submitted our application for extension in mid 2018, but have been unable to have our Macau ID cards renewed as of today.

It usually takes less than six months for our Macau ID to be renewed but this time, after almost two years, we still could not obtain the renewal card despite approaching IPIM [Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute] several times.

Due to the delay in getting the approval, we were not entitled for the various government subsidies granted to Macau permanent and non-permanent residents such as:

The annual government Wealth Partaking Scheme;

The Continuing Education Development Plan;

and the latest e-vouchers from the government’s Economic Relief Fund arising from the coronavirus outbreak.

Other than that, we have to pay school fees for our children as our Macau IDs had expired.

IPIM had issued us a Declaration Letter that states that our Macau IDs are in the process of being renewed, but the [Monetary Authority of Macau] is not accepting that as valid identification.

We have been working and living in Macau for eight years and we have treated Macau as our home country. We hope the government can consider our plea and extend to us the various government subsidies that are granted to its residents and non-permanent residents.

A Very Concerned Family