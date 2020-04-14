Letter to the Editor | ‘When you go back to IPIM [to renew your BIR] your plea falls on deaf ears.’

Dear Editor,

The Macau government must be applauded for the recent announcements by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr. Lei Wai Nong, about the Economic Relief Fund Grants for eligible Macau residents, both permanent and non-permanent.

The MOP3,000 e-vouchers and the early payment of the Government Wealth Partaking Scheme were greatly welcomed by the residents of Macau, and will greatly stimulate the economy.

However, another announcement came hot on the heels of this. A second round of e-vouchers to the value of MOP5,000 will be issued in August, along with other generous employee subsidies as well.

This truly shows the great commitment by the Macau government to the wellbeing of its residents.

However, spare a thought for the many Macau residents that are like myself and are still waiting on the renewal of their Macau ID cards (BIR) to be issued by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). My BIR card expired over two years ago, but it is still considered valid by law and I have still been using it along with the declaration issued to me by IPIM.

I tried to apply for the first round of the MOP3,000 e-vouchers, but was rejected because my card had expired. I was also not able to receive my payment from the Wealth Partaking Scheme, in fact, I did not receive my 2019 payment for this either. When I contacted the Financial Services Bureau, I was told that my card had to be updated first and that I should go to IPIM. But when you go back to IPIM your plea falls on deaf ears.

I know of many cases like mine where residents have been unable to apply for the Economic Relief Grants and the Wealth Partaking Subsidies, due to the that fact that their cards, like mine, have expired, even though they are valid Macau residents.

I have completed over eight years of my residence here, and yet still have not received my final Macau ID card. My friends are in a similar situation.

We are all still working here in Macau and paying taxes, and we are all residents contributing to the local economy. There should be some government provisions made for us so we can apply and receive all the benefits we are entitled to.

Instead, we feel like we have simply been forgotten.

A Concerned Resident