Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

On Sunday evening [last week], I witnessed a youth sports event that resulted in a young boy being rushed to the hospital. The different behaviors that led to this unfortunate incident made me stop and reflect on the current state of our youth sports programs. Aren’t youth development programs meant to help nurture our young and teach them the values of sportsmanship, teamwork, respect and discipline? This evening was the exact opposite – there was anger, disrespect, indifference and total disregard for the rules by players, coaches, sports officials and spectators.

Perhaps it is time for us to step back and examine ourselves. Have we made “winning” the ultimate objective of youth sports? Are we placing a heavy weight and burden on our youth to win at all cost? What happened to the joy of the game?

As adults, parents, educators, coaches, referees and sport officials – are we setting good examples for our young? Do we abide by social manners and exhibit human decency? Do we explain and insist that the players understand and live by the laws of fair play? Do we teach them the rules of conduct in sports and keep them accountable for poor behavior? Perhaps it is time that we do.

There is enough hatred, disrespect and anger in the world. Shouldn’t we try to give our youth an environment where there is a chance to change things for the better? After all, a victory in sports is short-lived, but the memory of human decency will stay for a lifetime.

A Soccer Parent