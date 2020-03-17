Level 2 travel alert issued to US, most European countries

The government has issued a Level 2 travel alert for many European countries and the United States.

This is the fourth time that the Tourism Crisis Management Office has issued the alert given the recent situation of the novel coronavirus infection (Covid-19).

The Level 2 travel alert was newly imposed on the European countries of Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, the Principality of Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) alerts Macau residents who intend to travel to or are already in those countries to reconsider their current travel plans. “It is suggested to avoid non-essential travel to the aforementioned destinations,” the bureau said.

In addition, the Level 2 travel alert for Egypt, Turkey, Korea, Italy, Japan, Spain, France and Germany remains in force. It is suggested that non-essential travel to those destinations during this period be avoided.

The GGCT pledged that it would keep monitoring the latest developments.

So far, the GGCT has not imposed a Level 3 travel alert – the highest alert – to countries with a high number of cases including Italy, which as of yesterday had recorded 24,747 cases and Iran, which had 13,938 Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Several European countries are on lockdown to deter the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A new round of restrictions and border closures was announced in Europe on Sunday as some countries closed their borders to foreign nationals.

The virus has infected more than 156,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,800. Macau has recorded a total of 11 cases to date, with 10 former patients now fully recovered. LV