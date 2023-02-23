Li Canfeng denies corruption allegations

Businessman and former director of the now-restructured Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) Li Canfeng has denied corruption allegations in a court hearing yesterday, as cited in a TDM report. Li Canfeng’s lawyer stated in court that he denied the charges, and also said that there is no direct evidence that Li accepted bribes. The lawyer argued that the former official only knew in August 2014 that he would take over as the director of the bureau and, considering this, questioned how he could have collected the bribes and assisted in the relevant projects before this date. Lawyer for the former accused director, Jaime Carion, will appear in court today for closing statements.

IPIM handled 806 residency applications

In 2022, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute handled 806 temporary residency applications for “Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications.” Among them, there were 511 renewal applications, 20 applications for residency extension to family dependent, and 275 new applications. According to the statistics and industry classification of approved new applications in 2022, five cases involved are in education, financial services and other industries.

Taiwan travel industry visits Macau

Macau’s travel trade organizations have invited over 60 members of the travel industry from Taiwan region to Macau for a familiarization trip, and hosted a Taiwan & Macau travel industry networking seminar in Macau yesterday. The delegation attending the networking seminar include delegates from 58 Taiwan travel agencies. The seminar also featured a business matching session joined by industry delegates from 77 of Macau’s hotels, travel agencies, integrated tourism and leisure enterprises as well as tourism-related facilities in the afternoon. Arranged by Travel Industry Council of Macau, Macau Travel Agency Association and Association of Macao Tourist Agents, the delegates from Taiwan Region arrived in Macau for a five-day familiarization trip.