Liaison Office in Macau encourages students to ‘work hard’

In a letter to Macau students in Beijing, the director of the Central Government’s Liaison Office in Macao encourages students to work hard considering the country’s rapid development.

Fu Ziying, director of the Office, earlier received a letter from a group of Macau students currently studying in universities in the Chinese capital of Beijing. On May 4, he replied with a letter to the group of students.

In the letter, Fu expressed his gladness and pride at the students’ participation in the latest Winter Olympics in Beijing. He described their participation as “gaining glory for Macau.”

While the Winter Olympics were what Fu describes as a “major platform for exchange, unification and the construction of a community with shared future among youths from various places,” the group of Macau students “have made active contributions to telling the Chinese story and the Macau story well.”

In addition, Fu reminded the students that Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the latter’s field trip to the Renmin University of China, encouraged all young people across the country to “run on the circuit of youth in an unreserved manner to strive for the best results among this generation.”

Fu then emphasized that the current generation was born in time of rapid development for the country. AL