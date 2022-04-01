Liaison Office: Macau has effective measures to ensure safeguarding national security

Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the SAR, Fu Ziying, has said that Macau has seen progress and effective measures put in place to ensure its part in safeguarding national security.

Fu, also the National Security Affairs Adviser of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, called on the Macau public to adhere to “bottom-line thinking, [and to] fully implement the holistic view of national security, consistently carry out national security education, and diligently fulfil its constitutional responsibility in relation to safeguarding national security.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Security Education Exhibition last week, Fu said that Macau residents should fully grasp the significance of safeguarding national security; strengthen the city’s legal and implementation mechanisms for safeguarding national security; and pass on the core value of loyalty to the country and to Macau.

“The Liaison Office would spare no effort in supporting the MSAR’s work in safeguarding national security and in promotion of national security,” he said.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng also delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, pledging that the government would spare no effort in “adhering to the holistic view of national security; and safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests, with a view to continuing the successful implementation of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle with Macau characteristics.”

He also remarked that Macau had been able to attain progress in safeguarding national security, while keeping in place regular Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures. Such progress included ensuring the fundamental principle of ‘patriots governing Macau’; strengthening the basis in society and the political system of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ principle; optimising the work-, legal-, and implementation-related systems for safeguarding national security; and stepping up promotion and education effort.

This year’s National Security Education Exhibition features more than 420 images and a number of videos. It has six sections, each with its own theme. They include: great achievements in the country’s development; adherence to the holistic view of national security and continuous optimisation of the national security system; and remarkable achievements of national security in the new era, with a focus on preventing and solving major risks.

Other themes include the promotion of steady progress in the implementation of the ‘One country, two systems’ principle with a spirit of strengthening the foundation for consolidation thereof, and of tackling challenges head on; and the work of forging ahead diligently for further contribution to overall national development. The work of passing on to new generations the torch of patriotism for the country and for Macau and the advancement of a unified effort to safeguard national security are also included.

The exhibition at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, until May 15.

Gov’t mulls adding procedural stipulations to National Security Law

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has said that stipulations regarding criminal procedures should be expected in the review of the National Security Law, for which the public consultation should be expected by the end of this year. Wong added that the current version – promulgated in year 2009 – is quite simple due to the social conditions of the time. Procedural stipulations are crucial in the perspective of law-enforcement, Wong remarked. The government has repeatedly warned of national security risks to the city. When asked for an explanation, Wong reiterated that risks do exist, but that no disclosure of them can be made due to confidentiality factors.