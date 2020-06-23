Lifting of Macau-HK quarantine needs careful study, says health official

A variety of criteria must be taken into account to fully lift the quarantine measures on people traveling between the two Special Administrative Regions, Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said yesterday.

“There are a lot of factors that we need to consider as a whole,” the medical doctor explained. “Such as whether the Covid-19 condition has stabilized in both Hong Kong and Macau and whether it’s safe for people to make contact.”

Although it is believed that the situation in Macau has stabilized, the doctor added that the type and number of people being allowed to travel between the two places should also be taken into consideration.

“Does it mean that all people will be permitted to travel?” the medical doctor asked. “Or should we set a ceiling? If so, what should the ceiling be?”

Other supporting measures will be required to facilitate the lifting of quarantine measures, Leong further explained.

“Are the Health Code system and the nucleic acid test capacity ready to cope?” Leong asked. “We can only discuss any lifting of quarantine measures when all these criteria are met.”

Currently, all people entering Hong Kong from other locations, including its own residents, have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period before being allowed to move freely within the territory.

Several categories of people can be exempted from the quarantine measure with approval from the city’s Chief Secretary for Administration. For example, people who are “necessary for the supply of goods or services required for the normal operation of Hong Kong” or people who are “necessary for governmental operation” may be exempted. The full list is available on a dedicated website.

Leong was also asked to address the problems experienced by non-local pregnant women. She reminded that the special ferry service is now running to the Hong Kong airport. “They can take the ferry and return home if they desire,” answered Leong.

It is possible that these women are near their estimated due date or have missed the threshold to catch a flight, but they will be taken care of by the local health authorities, Leong explained.

“For these cases, I believe the Public Security Police Force will consider [them] on a case-by-case basis and extend their legal stay in Macau,” Leong added. “And the Health Bureau will handle their pre-natal check-up and delivery when necessary.”

Travel restrictions in effect in the neighboring SAR exempt people travelling from mainland China, Taiwan or Macau, who have not been to other places in the past 14 days. In other words, these people are eligible to enter Hong Kong, although they will still be bound by the quarantine measure.

In addition, the “Golden Bus” running on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge has resumed services, albeit with reduced capacity.

In response to a question about applicants not receiving a text message with regards to their application for a quarantine waiver in Zhuhai, Leong stressed that only approved applicants will receive a confirmation text message.

Data on the special ferry services indicates that a total of 1,166 Macau residents have registered with the government that they will take the ferry as of yesterday. Of this number, 421 have already arrived in Macau. Some 399 tickets have so far been sold for the outbound ferry to Hong Kong International Airport. Some 119 have departed from Macau.

Yesterday saw the 75th day without a new Covid-19 case in the city. In the past three days, the provisional Covid-19 nucleic acid test station at the Taipa Ferry Terminal has undertaken 7,127 tests.