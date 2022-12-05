Light festival postponed to Dec. 9

“Light up Macao 2022”, organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has been rescheduled to begin on Dec. 9. The bureau will announce more details at a later time . In partnership with local enterprises, “Light up Macao 2022” will weave a symphony of light arts in eight districts across the Macau Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane under the theme of “Dazzling Winter”. The event features several properties of the six gambling concessionaires as partners for the first time, offering an expansion of venues included this year, while communities largely underpin the event.

Golden Bus to add service frequency



The public shuttle between Macau and Hong Kong, and between Hong Kong and Zhuhai will add a 6 p.m. departure time from Monday. The new route addresses the needs of cross-border travelers and those leaving Macau via Hong Kong airport. As seen on the Golden Bus’s website, the current time slots are limited to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The frequency has been much reduced since the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

UM study becomes first from Macau to be listed by National Key R&D Program

The Ministry of Science and Technology of China has recently announced a list of projects under the category of ‘Stem Cell Research and Organ Repair’ to be funded by the National Key R&D Program. A project submitted by Xu Renhe, associate dean (research) and Distinguished Professor of the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS), University of Macau (UM), is among the projects listed and will receive a grant of RMB30 million. It is the first project from Macau and the first project led by UM that has been listed by the National Key R&D Program. This year, 27 universities and institutions have made the list under this category.