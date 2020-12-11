Limbo wins Best Film in IFFAM

Ben Sharrock’s Limbo won Best Film in the the 5th International Film Festival & Awards – Macao, while Hirokazu Kore-eda was honoured for his achievements in film with the festival’s ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award. The winning film, Limbo, was awarded a USD60,000 prize.

The film festival digitally screened 31 feature films this year, including 11 in the International Competition section.

Meanwhile, Koreeda said in his acceptance speech: “It is 25 years since I became a film director. Recently there have been many chances to receive these kinds of awards. Besides being ectstatic, I feel that my hard work has finally paid off. In the days to come, I hope to continue to create and produce more movies, and continue the spirit of creativity and hard work.”

The annual event was held virtually from December 3 to 8.

Commenting on the festival, Mike Goodridge, artistic director of IFFAM, said: “It was a daunting challenge for the whole IFFAM team to take the festival online, but we are happy with the results and have received great feedback from the people of Macau and Hong Kong who have been enjoying the programme.” LV