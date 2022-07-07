Linda Chen to helm Wynn Macau in 2023 as Ian Coughlan exits

Wynn Macau Ltd has announced Linda Chen, current vice chairman and chief operating officer of Wynn Macau, as president of the company from March 2023, in a move that comes ahead of the gaming license bidding.

In a statement yesterday, parent company Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced that Ian Michael Coughlan, president of Wynn Macau, has decided to transition to a role as advisor to the company and non-executive director upon completion of his employment agreement.

His employment contract concludes February 28, 2023.

Coughlan has agreed to continue as an advisor to the company through the end of 2023. After the end of his contractual term, he will continue as a non-executive director on the Wynn Macau board until May 2023.

Upon his departure, Chen will take over as president of Wynn Macau in addition to her current role of vice chairman.

“Ian’s pioneering leadership, which spans the vast majority of our incredibly successful time in Macau, has been impressive and his unrelenting commitment to brand excellence and establishing our deep-

rooted culture is equally remarkable. I’m pleased that he has agreed to continue as a consultant to the company and on our Board of Directors,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts and Wynn Macau.

He continued, “Linda’s leadership throughout the many phases of our development in Macau has been important to our success. She will work with Ian to ensure a smooth transition, and I look forward to working closely with Linda and our talented management team in the years ahead.”

Chen has close ties to officials in the mainland as she sits on the Nanjing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a political advisory board.

Meanwhile, casino operators are expected to submit bids in the coming weeks to obtain new gaming licenses.

New contracts are slated to begin in 2023, as the current ones expire by December 31, 2022.