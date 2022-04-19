Lionel Leong proposed to represent CCCC in Mota-Engil

Former Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong Vai Tac, has been proposed as a member of the board of directors of Mota-Engil, to serve as a representative of shareholder of the China Communications Construction Co. Ltd (CCCC). The proposal will be submitted at the general meeting, which will take place on May 6. CCCC is a shareholder of 32.41% of Portugal’s largest construction firm. As cited in a TDM report, following the Chinese firm joining the Portuguese company last year, the group’s board of directors reduced in number from 20 to 14. Mota-Engil will then increase the number of members of the board of directors from the current 14 to 15.

Easter arrivals nearly 56,000

Macau has recorded some 55,953 tourist arrivals during the Easter holiday period from April 15 to 17, a plunge of nearly 50% compared to last year’s figures. However, the high numbers last year were due to the Easter period coinciding with the Ching Ming holidays in the mainland, while Easter is generally not celebrated in China. Data from the Public Security Police Force shows that the overall number of arrivals and departures in the city’s checkpoints reached 112,303, 46,886 of which traveled through the Border Gate.

CE congratulates Shenzhou-13 crewed spacecraft

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has sent a congratulatory message to the central government regarding the successful return to Earth of the Shenzhou-13 crewed spacecraft. The top official expressed admiration for the three astronauts forming the crew – Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu – as well as for the scientists and others involved in the mission. Shenzhou-13 was a significant flight mission in terms of testing critical techniques necessary for the country’s space station. The three astronauts lived and worked in the space station for a record 183 days — the longest-ever duration of an in-orbit stay within the country’s manned space programme.