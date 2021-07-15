Lisboeta to premiere two new attractions in the city

The Lisboeta Macau will open part of its development, which will include two ideas completely new to Macau, to cater to both local residents and tourists this coming Saturday.

This coming weekend, the resort will open three attractions, GoAirborne, ZIPCITY Macau and the Night Market @ Lisboeta, the first two of which are new concepts in Macau.

GoAirborne is the first indoor skydiving facility in Macau, housing a fully frameless glass tunnel spanning over four meters in diameter and standing 15 meters tall in order to simulate an authentic visual experience of flight: the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific.

It has been designed to take first-time flyers and those as young as four years old. Experienced skydivers can also participate. Both groups will be allowed to do various maneuvers in the gigantic glass tube.

ZIPCITY Macau is the world’s first audio-visual zip-line attraction and the Asia-Pacific’s first urban zip-line. Dressed in harness, riders will be able to fly from one end of the resort to the other. While flying, they will have a view of the entire resort and part of Cotai.

Day and night flights will be priced differently. The latter will have lighting and music to accompany the experience.

From Saturday to the end of August, local ID holders, including non-resident workers, will be able to enjoy the flight at the price of MOP350, which will include a solo flight with a photo and video.

Night Market @ Lisboeta, located in front of the replica of the Macau Palace, otherwise known as “the floating casino”, is a place to enjoy food along with nostalgic attractions. It will offer snacks such as fish balls, barbecued meat, egg waffles and Hong Kong-style waffles, as well as popcorn. A stage is also set up for performances of magic tricks and old-time songs.

Although the opening date has not yet been set, the hotels at the Lisboeta received the green light when the project was announced in 2018. When the hotels open, the resort will boast two debuts for having the world’s first Maison L’Occitane Hotel and also the first Line Friends – Casa de Amigo.

The remaining hotel, the Lisboeta Hotel, will feature a retrospective design that celebrates the Hotel Estoril.

Lisboeta’s shopping mall, though not yet open, takes the concept of transition from the past to the future, which is conveyed in the contrast between vintage and futuristic design.