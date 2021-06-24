Lisboeta’s entertainment facilities to open on July 17

Several non-gaming entertainment and leisure facilities located at the Lisboeta Macau will open to the public on July 17, the Macau Theme Park and Resort (MTPR), the company that owns the development, has announced in a statement.

The facilities to be opened from July 17 include GoAirborne Indoor SkyDiving, ZIPCITY, and the Lisboeta night market area, located next to the Macau Palace.

The announcement was initially made on Monday at MTPR’s matching session with local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), an event which attracted over 100 local company representatives.

At the event, Connie Kong, director of MTPR said, “Lisboeta Macau is set to partially open of few shopping and attraction facilities from July 17, 2021, allowing a new option for locals to enjoy during the Summer Holiday. We will still be supporting the government to operate the Optional Medical Observation Hotel, while the attraction facilities are independent of the hotel tower which allow visitors to enjoy the facilities.”

In the statement, the MTPR said the entertainment area aims to be a destination with collective memories of Macau. The design concept of the facility is inspired by the Old Macau. It is open to guests of all ages.

These facilities that combine leisure, entertainment, and food will operate from Thursday to Sunday, between 2 p.m and 10 p.m. RM