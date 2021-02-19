Liu Xianfa appointed new Foreign Ministry Commissioner

The former Chinese Deputy Consul-General to Los Angeles, Liu Xianfa, has been appointed head of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region, the commissioner’s office announced in a statement yesterday.

Born in April 1963, the incoming commissioner is a native of Qingdao, Shandong Province. He holds a doctorate degree in management.

His career started in mainly state institutions and companies. During his early years, he taught at the then-Huadong Petroleum Institute, before obtaining a master’s degree in petroleum refinery from the institute, which has since been renamed the China University of Petroleum. Liu spent most of his years in fossil fuel research and development until 2011, when he started his career in diplomacy. He has held positions such as Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya and has acted as a representative for UN offices.

Prior to arriving in Macau, he was the Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It was announced last year that outgoing commissioner, Shen Beili, would return to Beijing. She is now a deputy head at the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. AL