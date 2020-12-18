Lobo Vilela resigns from government

Lawyer and legal expert on gaming, António Lobo Vilela, 48, will leave the government by the end of the year of his own volition.

Vilela tendered his resignation on September 26 because he has “other projects in mind” which are not necessarily related to his law practice, though he intends to resume early next year, he told the Times yesterday.

“I have been presented with a number of opportunities which are very interesting to me and which I would like to pursue,” he added.

Furthering his academic career is on top of his list. Vilela is currently undertaking a masters in gaming law with the University of Nevada Online.

The veteran legal expert launched a monumental annotated 4-volume collection titled “Macau Gaming Law: Annotated with Comments” earlier this month.

The series is the first comprehensive publication on Macau gaming law in the English language. The books aim to provide insights and facilitate access to a significant amount of uncompiled information for a wide range of readers, especially those with a professional or academic interest in obtaining detailed knowledge of the local gaming industry’s regulations.

The sales are doing “very well, especially in the Hong Kong market,” Vilela said.

Vilela suspended his law practice before he was hired as legal adviser to the Secretary of Economy and Finance on January 1, 2016. His last day at the office will be on December 31.