Local actress nominated at Hong Kong Golden Film Awards

Actress Chrissie Chau has been nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 40th Hong Kong Golden Film Awards for the Macau film Maddalena, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced.

The film is one of the projects selected as part of the Film Production Support Programme of the IC, and was directed and written by Macau director Emily Chan.

Madalena, which was released in Hong Kong and Macau in 2021, stars Louis Cheung Kai Chung and Chrissie Chau, and tells the story of two strangers who meet, fall in love and get to know one other as they navigate through life in Macau.

The film has been nominated for the 55th Golden Horse Film Festival, invited as a competition film for the 23rd Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, and the Sunrise International Film Festival in Japan, and was the opening film of the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival in 2021.

On the same note, the Macau director, Emily Chan has expressed her excitement at having her film shortlisted for the Golden Film Awards, saying she was honored that the film and its cast had been recognized by the organizers and judges.