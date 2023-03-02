Local business sector explores opportunities in Foshan

A delegation of the local business sector organized by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has visited Guangdong’s Zhongshan and Foshan to explore opportunities.

The delegation included representatives from the trades of MICE, industry, trading and major hotels and resorts. During the visit, they were introduced to enterprises and research entities in Big Health and innovative technologies.

An exchange session was also held with city officials.

Acting president U U Sang of the IPIM hoped that in the future, the IPIM will continue to facilitate interactions between the industrial, commercial and exhibition industries of Macau and those of Zhongshan and Foshan, cultivating new practices under “Industry+Exhibition”.

A Zhongshan official stated that in 2022, the total Zhongshan-Macau imports and exports amounted to 1.238 billion Chinese yuan, with 157 newly established Macau companies, representing USD39.67 million on investments.

The official further emphasized that with regional road networks expected to open in the near future, the geographical importance of Zhongshan will become more significant.

A Foshan official, meanwhile, recapped that there are currently 453 Macau companies in Foshan, with registered capital reaching USD7.6 billion. He also hoped that in the future, the two places will seek wider fields and deeper cooperation in terms of traditional Chinese medicine, exhibitions, technology, tourism and food. AL