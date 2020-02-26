Local construction workers turn to DSAL for support

Local construction workers have approached the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) to seek employment assistance as several of the city’s construction works have been halted due to the epidemic outbreak.

The slowdown in some construction work is likely connected to new measures from the Macau SAR government, which requires that all non-resident workers from the mainland face a 14-day quarantine when entering the territory.

According to a statement issued by the DSAL yesterday, the bureau carried out employment hiring procedures for about 80 workers who primarily specialize in carpentry, painting services and plasterboard works.

The bureau registered their contact information and other personal details in its system, which allows employers to contact them for job opportunities.

“DSAL staff collected their data and organized them for [job opportunities],” the bureau confirmed.

In response to the development of the epidemic outbreak in Macau, several construction sites are gradually resuming work, while DSAL said that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure stability in construction sector employment.

Public construction has notably increased in the past week, with the government seemingly using the unexpected quiet period to conduct maintenance and repair works on Macau’s roads.

Some gaming operators including Melco Resorts & Entertainment have admitted to a slowdown in the construction works of ongoing projects due to the low number of construction workers arriving from mainland China.

The DSAL noted that the bureau is “attentive to the situation of the labor market in Macau,” reiterating that it ensures the continuity and priority of employment for local resident workers.

“Since the resumption of basic services last week, DSAL has been in immediate contact with job seekers and companies to conduct interviews,” the bureau said.

Previously, an industry representative said that layoffs at smaller junket operators are a possibility if the coronavirus epidemic persists.

The government has appealed to casino operators, asking them not to reduce employees’ salaries or impose layoffs during the challenging business period ahead.

The Times is aware that groups of workers approached the DSAL with the hope of obtaining assistance in settling their cases.