Local Covid-19 positive YouTuber secures hotel room, amid difficulties

A local video producer has secured a hotel room at the Fisherman’s Wharf after testing positive for Covid-19 and after being refused accommodation by several other hotels.

Following several attempts with several hotels whose names the video producer did not reveal, the YouTuber “Pan”, secured a room at the Harbourview Hotel for his isolation.

He has reminded viewers that they should check with the hotels before making a booking for isolation purposes.

He also jokingly suggested local hotels, who are willing to accommodate guests who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, run thematic marketing promotions to attract guests in need.

The practice is encouraged, or at least accepted, by the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, after it had started permitting people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 to isolate at home.

The Centre has suggested staying at a hotel isolating at home is not feasible.

The YouTuber tested positive on the same day home isolation was permitted.

Pan said he could “feel the virus incubating inside his body.” His mind was still clear as of video recording time, he added. He jokingly boasted he had added to the total tally of Covid-19 positive cases.

He had successfully made a booking with a hotel but was later declined. The phone conversion he had with the unnamed hotel revealed the hotel would only accept guests with green health codes.

Pan said it was the government who had suggested hotel isolation, to which the hotel operator made no further comment. The operator only reiterated the requirement for a green health code.

He then tried several other hotels. One hotel operator said it had no experience in taking positive guests and would refrain from accommodating him.

He eventually got a positive reply from the Harbourview Hotel. The recorded phone conversation showed the hotel did not differentiate between the three health codes, and said they would take any guest willing to pay.

“All hotels can accommodate guests with any health code colour,” the hotel operator added.

After securing a booking with the hotel, Pan left home for the “staycation” by taxi. Before boarding the taxi, he asked whether the driver would mind taking a SARS-CoV-2 positive without symptoms.

The driver replied that by working in the taxi industry, “there cannot be much worry.”

At check-in, Pan was assured his health code would not be inspected, meaning he would be accommodated despite his positive result.