Local documentary film contest calls for proposals

The “Local View Power” documentary film contest is returning once again in 2023 with the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), calling from proposals until March 8, the organizer informed.

As in previous occasions the contest aims to promote the development of cinematography and encourage local independent filmmakers to create more local films.

Applicants must be legally registered as local associations or be Macau ID holders aged 18 or above. They also must meet the requirements indicated in the program regulations.

The contest is divided into three categories, including “Documentary”, “Short-Feature” and “Animation”, each of which is also divided into three levels, including “Advanced Level”, “Open Level” and “Freshmen Level”.

The works will be evaluated by a panel of selected professionals invited by the IC that will select up to 14 works and offer a total amount of up to MOP1.32 million for production, with a maximum amount of MOP280,000 for some production entities, subject to the category and level.

The selected teams will be guided by professionals who will provide one-on-one advice to each team.

Started in 2007 the “Local View Power” has been providing support for creators to put their ideas into practice in a more professional way, creating also conditions for film lovers who wish to have an attempt into this world for the first time.

In the past editions, nearly 150 proposals were granted support and resulted in cinematographic works, many of which have been screened in public at film festivals in Macau and abroad, as well as on other public occasions.

More information on the regulation and application form can be obtained from the IC’s website (www.icm.gov.mo).