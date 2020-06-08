Local dragon boat teams ready to race

The dragon boat team of Baía do Mar Canoe Club, a local canoeing association, is ready for this year’s dragon boat races, the team’s coach, Racy Leong, told the Times yesterday on the sidelines of the team’s praying session.

A praying session is a Taoist ritual and tradition for dragon boat teams and racers, conducted for safety and victory. Resembling a lion dance to some, the dragon heads at the front of the boats were dotted to symbolize energy and the spirits.

Leong disclosed that this year the club would be deploying a team of 84 athletes to compete in five dragon boats. The club has signed up for the standard dragon boat and small dragon boat races in the Open Category, as well as the small dragon boat race in the Women’s Category.

Dragon boat races were also affected by event cancellations due to Covid-19, along with events such as the Lunar New Year Float. Leong said it has restricted the practice time allotted to all teams.

She explained that it was difficult for her team to conduct some practices, such as intensive training for new team members.

As such, Leong is measured about the team’s performance this year. “Although we will try our best, we aim to finish top six in the event,” Leong stated.

The dragon boat team of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) was also conducting a prayer session yesterday. The ritual was led by the bureau’s director, Lou Pak Sang, who is also the team’s manager.

Although legally Macau is governed by a secular government, it has been a common practice for teams of government departments to follow this tradition.

This year, the DSEJ dragon boat team consists of a dozen athletes, some of them their Portuguese colleagues with the bureau. At the praying session, at least four Portuguese athletes were seen representing the DSEJ.

They will be competing with teams representing other government bureaus in the Public Service small dragon boat category of the races.

When interviewed by the Times after the praying session, Lou said that he did not want to impose stress on the team. “Doing their best will be good,” the DSEJ director said. “And to represent the style of the DSEJ.”

In order not to stress out the team, the director maintained a humble attitude. “[The] finishing position is not important,” he said.

In addition, he also saw the race as a chance to cheer the city up. “I feel both good with Covid-19 easing in Macau and with the dragon boat races being held,” the education regulator said. “It will be a chance for people to release […] pressure.”