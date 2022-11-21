Local filmmakers lose to big names at Golden Horse Awards

Kissing the Ground You Walked On, a locally-made film that competed in the Taipei Golden Horse Awards, lost its three nominations to big names in the industry.

Winners were revealed Saturday evening with a ceremony in Taipei. The Macau nominees and a portion of the crew had flown to the island for the occasion and its extended activities.

Director Hong Heng Fai lost to Malaysian competitor Lau Kok-rui, who won the Hong Kong film award with The Sunny Side of the Street. The film’s protagonist, Hong Kong’s Anthony Wong, was crowned Best Leading Actor.

Meanwhile, Ellison Lau Chi Keong, audio chief of the Macau film, lost to Netflix blockbuster Incantation’s sound crew that comprises R.T Kao, Rockid Lee, Richard Hocks and Nusorn Thongkhum, in the Best Sound Effects category. Charlie Sou Wai Kin lost to Hong Kong blockbuster Limbo’s Cheng Siu Keung in the Best Cinematography category.

The Times has contacted the local crew for comments but had not received a reply as of press time.

At the red carpet ceremony held before the award ceremony, Hong said the experience gained from making theatrical dramas had helped him to better mingle with the film crews with whom he worked. AL