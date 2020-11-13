Local racers deny document forgery accusations in court

Two local car racers have denied the Macao Foundation’s accusations of document forgery in the Court of First Instance, according to a report by Macao Daily News.

The two racers are Liu, a police officer of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Io, a car salesman.

The plaintiff has accused Liu of two incidents in which Liu is suspected of tricking the Macao Foundation into granting him subsidies to participate in car races outside of Macau. After Liu had received part of the subsidy from the Macao Foundation, he did not go to mainland China to race. According to the plaintiff, Liu eventually applied for the balance of the subsidy using his teammate’s race records, as the teammate had participated in the races. The Macao Foundation accused Liu of carrying out this plan on two occasions, firstly in 2012 and then in 2013.

The Macao Foundation also accused Io of using the same plan to get subsidies.

Both Liu and Io’s teammates participated in the races and as a result, both Liu and Io had points for the concerned races.

Both defendants denied the accusations. Liu claimed that he had been sick so he could not attend the races, whereas Io said that his vehicles had problems, resulting in him not completing the races. However, the Macao Foundation discovered that Io never participated in the races at all.

Applicants must participate in the races in order to receive departmental sponsorship. JZ