Local residents’ unemployment rate 3.8%

Total employment in the region was 376,400 and the number of employed residents totalled 280,300, up by 800 and 1,100 respectively from the previous period.

According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), both the general unemployment rate (2.8%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (3.8%) for August-October 2021 decreased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous period (July-September 2021). Meanwhile, the underemployment rate increased by 0.6 percentage points to 4.5%.

The number of unemployed decreased by 300 to 10,900. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities or in the Construction sector. The proportion of new labor market entrants seeking their first job increased by 1 percentage point to 15.9% of the total unemployed.

The number of underemployed rose by 2,500 to 17,500, as some establishments suspended operations due to the pandemic during the September to October period. Most of the underemployed were working in Gaming & Junket Activities, Hotels & Similar Activities, Restaurants & Similar Activities and in the Construction sector.

According to the preliminary estimates from movement records, an average of about 83,400 residents and non-resident workers worked in Macau but lived outside the territory during the reference period. When these individuals are included, the total labor force is found to decrease by 700 to 470,700. Staff Reporter