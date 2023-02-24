Local students arrested for collecting scam money

Two local students, aged 16 and 18, were arrested for helping to collect scam money for a mainland criminal group. MOP100,000 was recovered, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ). According to PJ, a male informant of over 30 years of age reported a case in which his 90-year-old grandfather was asked to hand over MOP100,000 to suppress an accusation of sexual relations with a married woman and assault. The informant’s grandfather contacted him about this suspected fraud. The police went to the residential area of the North District and arrested a teenager there for accepting the scam money. Another teenager was arrested near the building. One of them admitted to having collected the scam money for the criminal group in exchange for a 5% commission. The arrested were charged with organized crime and fraud.

Meeting, exhibition events rise in Q4 2022

A total of 197 meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition (MICE) events were held in Macao in the fourth quarter of last year, an increase of 34 year-on-year, the statistics service said yesterday. The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the number of participants and attendees dropped by 15.4% to 608,000 as the number of large exhibitions decreased. A total of 166 meetings and conferences were held in the fourth quarter, up by 26 from the same period of last year. The number of participants rose by 35.7 % to 18,000.