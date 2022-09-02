Local tours extended to December

Due to the popularity of “Stay, Dine and See Macao” activities, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has decided to extend the period of operation from August 31 to until the end of this year.

The MGTO hopes that this extension will encourage local residents to enjoy and experience the local tours and give more momentum to the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, authorities will launch more local activities to coincide with festival events to attract more participants.

The 12 tour routes running from September to December have commenced. The types of activities include leisure, family, stimulating experiences and cultural art. Other tours will be promoted later, according to the authorities.

Authorities will add two special travel routes to coincide with the operation of the 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo that will run from September 23 to 25. Participants can access a special price of MOP28 to participate in the expo with other group members.

As of August 29, the activities had recorded a total of 128,392 participants. From these, a total of 26,235 people attended local tours, 92,157 people applied for hotel staycations. Staff reporter