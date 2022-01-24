Local tours scheme extended to August

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced that the local tour scheme, “Stay, Dine and See Macao,” will be extended to the end of August and retain its 14 itineraries. However, the extremely popular helicopter rides will be withdrawn from the itinerary from January to March. The option of tailored itineraries will also become available. Tours lasting at least five hours in duration will receive government subsidies. Residents who accessed a subsidy last year may access another subsidy this year.

13 job-matching sessions held for junket workers, two more to come

Since December, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has organized 13 job-matching sessions targeting junket workers. More than 100 participants have been employed, with 259 participants awaiting a second interview. The six gambling concessionaires will together offer 705 vacancies in frontline and supporting departments, including roles in catering, hotel operations and front desk. Meanwhile, on January 20, the DFS Group Limited held an online job-matching session for 33 vacancies, employing 11 candidates on-site. The retailers also offered roles in managerial positions, requiring follow-up interviews for certain candidates.

Over MOP130 million in traffic fines levied in 2021

The Public Security Police charged MOP133 million in fines in 2021, an increase of 12.6% over last year, according to data from the Public Security Police Force (CPSP) released last week. This figure corresponds to 585,284 traffic law infractions recorded in 2021, an increase of 6.2% compared to 2020, the CPSP indicated. The CPSP had to deregister 2,138 vehicles on public roads (including 1,822 cars and 316 motorcycles), a 76% year-on-year increase, while more than 13,000 vehicles (10,891 cars and 2,658 motorcycles) were deregistered in charged/metered parking spaces, a 7.3% rise.