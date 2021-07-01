Locals opt for lesser-known destinations in China this summer

Considering the international travel restriction still in place in most countries, the city’s travel agencies have recently noted a surge in demand for lesser-known mainland destinations among locals in the coming summer holiday.

Before the pandemic hit the globe, Macau holidaymakers used to opt for beach spots in Southeast Asia, including Phuket in Thailand, and Bali in Indonesia, during the summer.

Locals are now switching to some lesser-known mainland destinations like Qingdao Jiuzhaigou, and Yading in Daocheng County, a manager at the EGL Tours (Macau) told TDM.

The travel agency received a 30 to 40% spike in inquiries after the firm launched new mainland tours to the aforementioned mainland destinations.

The summer holiday period was a peak travel outbound season for most Macau residents. However, pandemic-related quarantine requirements imposed by the majority of travel destinations has made international impracticable and costly.

At present, the mainland is the only quarantine-free destination for hopeful travelers in Macau.

On July 5, the official asserted that there is no timeframe set for the proposed reopening of borders with Hong Kong. This decision came after Hong Kong recorded a new confirmed case, which was re-classified as being related to an imported case on Monday night.

Aside from the mainland and Hong Kong, Phuket is a quarantine-free alternative for fully-vaccinated individuals, since the island relaxed its entry requirements on July 1. However, there is currently no direct flight between Macau and Phuket.