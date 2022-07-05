Logistics sector sees 72% drop as goods face delay amid outbreak

The logistics industry, which transports goods from the mainland to Macau, has seen a 72% reduction in transported items amid the surge of cases in the city.

This is because of the increased control of Zhuhai-Macau logistics as part of pandemic prevention measures, which has led to many goods that cannot be transited to Macau and are instead stranded in Zhuhai.

Also, the delivery time will increase by three to five days with additional surcharges for transit through Macau courier collection stores.

The delay occurred throughout China’s 618 Shopping Festival, which is the second-largest and most important shopping festival in China, as the country e-commerce landscape is filled with large-scale promotional activities and discounts on a wide series of products.

Figures provided by the E-commerce Logistics Development Promotion Association of Macao shows that the average daily quantity of goods for online shopping was about 70,000 to 80,000 pieces prior to the current outbreak.

However, it has been reduced to some 20,000 to 30,000 items, showing a plunge of some 72%.

As for the surcharges, the association’s chairman, Cheang Hang Tai told local media outlet Exmoo, “So far, the employees of Zhuhai storehouse must be in self-isolation at home in order to cooperate with Zhuhai’s pandemic prevention policy, which reduces the manpower of the storehouse.”

“Moreover, the reported disinfection fee and other fees [have] greatly increased as well as the operating costs of the logistics industry. This is why they have added an additional fee,” he added.

Cheang also noted that the inspection of goods in the neighboring region has increased, making wait times longer for the foods to arrive in the city.

Furthermore, due to the impact of the pandemic, some goods that were set to be delivered to Macau from high-risk areas in mainland China are concerning Macau shoppers who fear the packages may be contaminated with the virus.

Meanwhile, a staff member from the courier pick up store gave assurances that, according to guidelines set forth by pick up stores like theirs, “all the goods must be disinfected before being transfered to Macau.”

“In addition, when the collection store receives the goods, they are recommended disinfect [the goods] again to ensure safety,” the staff member told the Times.

The representatives of the logistics industry have expressed their hope that the authorities will pay more attention to the issue of e-commerce logistics and transportation, so as to provide protection for people and maintain the operation of the logistics industry. Staff Reporter