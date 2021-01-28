Lou Pak Sang appointed director of DSEDJ

The Higher Education Bureau (DSES) will be merged into the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) to become the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) from February 2021. Lou Pak Sang, the director of DSEJ will be appointed as director of the new DSEDJ.

DSAT to build two roads at Zone P to help ease traffic

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) is set to build two public roads at New Area Zone P at Areia Preta, in a bid to reduce the traffic pressure around the area, Lam Hin San, the director of the Transport Bureau said in a written response to a query raised by lawmaker Lam Lon Wai.